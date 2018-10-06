Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was stabbed in Merrylands.
A man was stabbed in Merrylands.
News

Ear almost cut off in frenzied attack

by AAP
6th Oct 2018 4:30 PM

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Sydney's west.

A 66-year-old man was approached in Merrylands at around 4pm on Friday by a 29-year-old man armed with a knife, who allegedly demanded his car keys and stabbed him in the chest before partially lacerating his ear.

The victim grabbed the knife as the man tried to stab him a third time, causing a severe cut to his hand.

He then fled after stealing a garage door opener.

It is alleged the man then attempted to rob a woman shortly afterwards, before stealing a Holden Calais sedan and attempting to sell it to a man on Montrose St.

A generic image of a Holden Calais.
A generic image of a Holden Calais.

The suspect was later arrested and taken to Granville Police Station where he was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with wounding, stealing a motor vehicle and malicious damage.

He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court later today.

Related Items

attack cut off ear frenzied attack

Top Stories

    Mullum's new patrons are Husky

    premium_icon Mullum's new patrons are Husky

    Music MELBOURNE musicians Husky Gawenda and Gideon Preiss confirmed on the role for two years.

    Have a good bellylaugh at Bentley with Women Like Us

    premium_icon Have a good bellylaugh at Bentley with Women Like Us

    Whats On Don't miss the fundraiser show for the Bentley Community Pre-school

    Couple share their oceanic odyssey

    premium_icon Couple share their oceanic odyssey

    Lifestyle 27,000 nautical miles in 5 years

    Oysters with dash of Spanish flu

    Oysters with dash of Spanish flu

    News In the early 1900s, a young Greek man made a big impact on Ballina

    Local Partners