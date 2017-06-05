Man's deep history of fraud unveiled

A 33-year-old Casino man has been arrested for a complex series of frauds.

Police will allege that in 2016 the Casino man has obtained for himself a number of NSW and Queensland fraudulent driver's licenses.

He has used these licenses to create accounts to receive free electricity, create false invoices and make application for credit cards, police alleged.

On June 2 the 33-year-old has attended a bank in Casino and made another application for a credit card using a fake licence.

Police attended the bank and placed him under arrest; during a search of the man police located three fake licenses, a fraudulently obtained debit card and three fake invoices.

Police then executed a search warrant at his home.

They found a fake birth certificate, fake licenses, credit card applications made with fake names and 21 fake prescriptions for a Schedule 1 drug.

He has been charged with:

4 counts of publish false misleading material to obtain advantage.

9 counts of possess identity information to commit an indictable offence

13 counts of forge prescription

He was bail refused by police and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.