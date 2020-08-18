Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man’s ‘cruel’ oral sex ad revenge

Bianca Hrovat
by and Bianca Hrovat
18th Aug 2020 5:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

An "extremely bad lack of judgment" led a Bracken Ridge man to advertise his former friend for $50 blow jobs on Facebook Marketplace, Sandgate Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

Christopher Paul Robertson, 38, pleaded guilty to using a telephone service in a harassing, menacing or offensive way on September 26.

Robertson posted a photo of the victim's face, alongside her phone number and the promise of "cheap blow jobs", according to police prosecutor Val Crossley.

"(The victim) received many unwelcome phone calls from men wanting to use the service," Sgt Crossley said.

"She felt disgusted and harassed by the unsavoury contact, and made a complaint to police."

Robertson told the court it was a "stupid" decision he made to retaliate against his former friend, who he claimed had been threatening him with assault.

Magistrate Sheryl Cornack argued Robertson's actions had been "cruel, not stupid".

"You thought it out, you got her photo," Ms Cornack said.

"It took effort, it was not something you just did in the moment."

Robertson was convicted and fined $400, placed on an 18-month good behaviour bond, and asked to complete a 12-month probation, during which time he would be able to access counselling services.

Originally published as Man's 'cruel' oral sex ad revenge

More Stories

court crime facebook marketplace oral sex ad practical joke revenge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 crackdown at schools: Tests for kids with symptoms

        Premium Content COVID-19 crackdown at schools: Tests for kids with symptoms

        News IF YOUR child has a runny nose or flu-like symptoms, they will need a negative COVID-19 test before they can return to the classroom.

        Every person at doof party could face police action

        Premium Content Every person at doof party could face police action

        News Top cop says investigations are continuing into 1500-strong party

        In Hearts Wake new album proves huge chart success

        Premium Content In Hearts Wake new album proves huge chart success

        News THE Byron Bay band has had a meteoritic start to their KALIYUGA album cycle.

        CRIME SCENE: Detectives, investigators at Kyogle house fire

        Premium Content CRIME SCENE: Detectives, investigators at Kyogle house fire

        News Police have established a crime scene at a Kyogle property