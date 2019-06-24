Man's brush with death drives racing passion

John Price breaks down barriers for people with disabilities wherever he races.

THE dangerous high-speed action of a Morgan Park track day is nothing to a motorcyclist who has stared death in the face.

After he collided head-on with a truck, Sydney man John Price spent two years on his back and lost his right leg.

With broken bones in his legs, pelvis and hips Mr Price's recovery process spanned 37 operations but he has not let his misfortunes get the better of him.

"The crash inspired me to pull my finger out and get living," he said.

While he always had a passion for motorcycles before the crash, he never had the money to pursue it.

"I had this motorbike sitting behind the couch and after the crash my wife told me 'you are going to go race that', so I did," he said.

"Before I lost my leg I was always concerned about affordability but afterwards it didn't matter anymore, I had to chase my passion."

Mr Price's motorbike has been custom build around his disability, with an elevated foot pedal and thumb-brakes.

He has been successful so far in his decade of racing, winning the 2014 BEARS Australia National Championships.

"It was a huge moment for me, of course you are going to have moments of self-doubt but this proved to me I belonged on the track," he said.

"I do wonder how I would have done if I had started doing this earlier when I was younger and fitter."

Mr Price was at Morgan Park to practice alongside other riders for the Australian Superbike Championships which will be happening on July 5-7 at the Raceway.

Mr Price said he appreciates how his fellow riders treat him equally.

"They are out to beat me as much as I am out to beat them, I don't get any special treatment," he said.

For other people with a disability who are wanting to take to the track, Mr Price's message is simple.

"Get on with it, life is too short to hesitate."

"Racing is what keeps me alive and broke."