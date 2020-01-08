Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The old-style Nissan Navara ute found under the Jack Phillips Bridge on Peter Delemothe Road at Bogie.
The old-style Nissan Navara ute found under the Jack Phillips Bridge on Peter Delemothe Road at Bogie.
Breaking

Man’s body found under bridge month after last sighting

Tara Miko
8th Jan 2020 1:23 PM | Updated: 1:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are trying to track the final movements of a Collinsville man found dead in a crashed ute in the Whitsunday region yesterday.

The 35 year old was found inside the black Nissan Navara about 3pm yesterday when a member of the public spotted the ute under a bridge at Bogie.

The ute was found in a dry creek bed under the Jack Phillips Bridge on Peter Delemothe Rd.

Police have identified the driver as a 35-year-old man from Collinsville, and notified his next of kin late yesterday.

The last confirmed sighting of the ute and the driver, whose name has not been released, was on December 10 in the Bogie area.

Police have appealed for help tracking the vehicle and man's movement as part of ongoing investigations.

"Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen a black old-style Nissan Navara travelling in the Bogie area between December 10, 2019, and yesterday to contact police," a statement read.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Policelink on 13 14 44.

fatal crash mackay mackay police whitsunday police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Dramatic arrest of teen charged over Ballina death

        premium_icon VIDEO: Dramatic arrest of teen charged over Ballina death

        Crime There's a breakthrough in the Jesse Vilkelis-Curas 'murder' case with police charging an 18-year-old man over his death.

        FATAL STABBING: Man to be sentenced over deadly brawl

        premium_icon FATAL STABBING: Man to be sentenced over deadly brawl

        Crime Charlie Larter's killer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

        Ballina disability hub robbed and vandalised

        premium_icon Ballina disability hub robbed and vandalised

        News A COWARDLY act of vandalism has left people with a disability without vital...

        Big changes planned for popular Kmart store

        premium_icon Big changes planned for popular Kmart store

        News THERE is going to be an “extensive” refurbishment, starting next month.