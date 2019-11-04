Menu
Man's body found in search for missing woman Ruth Ridley

4th Nov 2019 2:05 PM

A man's body has been found in a car near the NSW-Victoria border as police continue to search for missing woman Ruth Ridley.

Police believe Mrs Ridley, 58, travelled from her home in Port Macquarie to Tumbarumba on October 18 in a dark blue Mitsubishi Pajero.

On Monday, NSW Police said the Pajero was found on October 29 in Shelley in Victoria, with the body of 61-year-old Gary Ridley inside.

He is Mrs Ridley's former husband.

She was reported missing on October 30.

