Man’s body found in park toilet

by Karen Sweeney
21st Dec 2019 8:34 PM

 

Police are investigating following the suspicious death of a man in a Victorian park.

The man's body was found in a public toilet in the Geelong suburb of Belmont at around 7.30am Saturday.

Police say the exact circumstances around the death are still being established and a crime scene has been set up.

SES at the scene where a body found at a Gelmont park toilet in Victoria this morning. Picture: Glenn Ferguson
Witnesses reported seeing a man on the ground near the toilet block, The Geelong Advertiser reports.

Both State Emergency Service and homicide detectives were at the scene at on Barrabool Road this morning.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information or dash cam footage from the area or surrounds at the time to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The body was spotted by local residents outside a public toilet in the Belmont area, Victoria. Picture: Glenn Ferguson
death editors picks investigation

