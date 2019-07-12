Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at the scene of a fatal house fire which occurred in Oaklands Junction this morning. Picture: Sarah Matray
Police at the scene of a fatal house fire which occurred in Oaklands Junction this morning. Picture: Sarah Matray
News

Man’s body found after house fire

by James Mottershead
12th Jul 2019 8:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A person has died following a house fire in Oaklands Junction, near Sunbury, this morning.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the blaze which happened on Oaklands Rd.

Emergency services were called to the property at about 3.30am after reports the house was on fire.

Once the fire was extinguished the discovery of a deceased person was made inside the house.

A crime scene is currently in place and it is expected an arson chemist will examine the site this morning.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00 or file a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

More Stories

death fire melbourne

Top Stories

    Petrol attack: Lawyer wants serious DV case thrown out

    premium_icon Petrol attack: Lawyer wants serious DV case thrown out

    Crime THE Casino man, who is accused of threatening to set his ex-partner alight, has been in custody since last November.

    300 juniors ready for 'epic' surfing event at Lennox

    premium_icon 300 juniors ready for 'epic' surfing event at Lennox

    Surfing The competition is now in its seventh year

    Casino drive-by shooting case debated in court

    premium_icon Casino drive-by shooting case debated in court

    Crime Man allegedly shot a man in the shoulder in a drive-by incident

    Artist's psychedelic world where music and art collide

    premium_icon Artist's psychedelic world where music and art collide

    Art & Theatre Exploring the state of mind where dreaming happens