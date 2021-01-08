Menu
A man is alleged to have sent sexually explicit messages to an online user he believed was a 14-year-old girl, unaware that police were monitoring his movements.
Crime

Man’s alleged vile messages to ‘child’

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
8th Jan 2021 2:15 PM

A Ryde man has been charged with attempted online grooming after allegedly sending vile sexual messages to someone he believed was a young girl.

Detectives from the NSW Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) began engaging online with a man from Sydney's northwest in November last year.

Police allege the man believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl and began detailing explicit sexual acts he wished to perform on her.

The investigation culminated in the man, 47, being arrested at his Ryde home at 8.40am on Thursday.

Detectives seized a laptop, mobile phone and electronic storage devices, which will undergo further examination.

The man was charged with using a carriage service to groom a person under 16 years for sexual activity.

He was refused bail following a brief appearance at Parramatta Local Court on Friday.

child abuse crime violence

