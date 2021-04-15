Man’s actions made school bus driver ‘fearful for her safety’

A man who intimidated a school bus driver because he felt an ownership of the land where it was parked has been sentenced for his crimes.

Garth Jay Muxlow, 49, previously from Wootton near the Mid North Coast town of Forster, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Sunday for offences which dated back to 2016.

Muxlow had earlier been convicted in his absence of intimidating a bus driver in Wootton in mid-2016 and driving while his licence was suspended.

According to court documents, Muxlow, now living in the Byron Bay region, initially came to the attention of police because of his behaviour toward a school bus driver working for a Bulahdelah-based bus company.

The vehicle used for a particular bus run had been parked in the same spot on the corner of Muxlow’s road – which bears his name – for about 15 years.

The driver had been driving in another vehicle to the bus, then beginning her route.

When she did this as usual on the morning of June 1, 2016, Muxlow approached her and said: “you can’t park that f---ing bus here. It is my f---ing road. Don’t park it there anymore.”

One Friday in August of the same year, the woman returned from her bus-driving shift to find a sign bearing the words: “you have been warned” on a tree where she parked the bus.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Bennett told Byron Bay Local Court on Monday Muxlow initially “wished to pursue an application to have his conviction overturned”.

But the court heard the time allowed for this had passed.

Ms Bennett said there had been no further disputes between her client and the bus driver since the 2016 incidents.

Ms Bennett lodged a plea on her client’s behalf to the charge of failing to appear.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said the bus driver was “very scared” by Muxlow’s actions and she became “fearful for her safety” but acknowledged he had moved to the Byron area and committed no further crimes in the years since the incident.

She convicted Muxlow and fined him $800 for the intimidation offence and imposed no further penalty for his failure to appear in court.

He was to be released from custody on Monday.