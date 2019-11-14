Menu
Which Manly Sea Eagles players will visit Rappville Pub?
Manly Sea Eagles to visit fire ravaged town tomorrow

Susanna Freymark
14th Nov 2019 2:46 PM
SOME special rugby league players will be at the Rappville Hotel this Friday night to lift the sprits of the community after the October fire that destroyed 22 homes.

The individual Manly Sea Eagles players coming to the pub at 6pm are not confirmed, just that they'll be there.

One of the NSW Disaster Recovery team has connections with the Manly team and has asked the players to visit.

"We got a tip that Rappville is a big Sea Eagles town and one of our rural resilience officers has a connection there,” NSW disaster recovery officer Jeremy Hillman said.

"He's got a number of past and present players coming along with a signed jersey.”

The evening is a bushfire community drop in and get together organised by Richmond Valley Council and includes a free barbecue. Disaster assistance agencies will be there for advice.

And of course, maybe your favourite Sea Eagles player will be there too.

