Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Manly's Jake Trbojevic will miss the entire pre-season.
Manly's Jake Trbojevic will miss the entire pre-season.
Rugby League

Manly rocked by dual injury blows

by Staff writers
5th Nov 2019 10:40 AM

MANLY looks set to be without their two best forwards for the start of the 2020 NRL season.

International stars Jake Trbojevic and Addin Fonua-Blake are set to miss the opening rounds of the campaign with both players due to have shoulder surgery this week after completing their Test duties with Australia and Tonga respectively.

The recovery time will run into next season and the Telegraph claims they won't be available until round three at the earliest.

Stream the 2019 Oceania Cup Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

The Sea Eagles are due to play the Storm and Roosters in the opening two rounds.

Manly also has Tom Trbojevic (pectoral), Joel Thompson (arm), Curtis Sironen (foot), and Taniela Paseka (knee) recovering from injury and surgery.

Meanwhile their first-choice hooker, Manase Fainu, remains in jail and awaiting trial accused of stabbing a man last week.

More Stories

Show More
addin fonua-blake jake trbojevic manly nrl rugbv league sea eagles
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GUIDE: Best places to watch the Melbourne Cup 2019

        premium_icon GUIDE: Best places to watch the Melbourne Cup 2019

        Whats On WHERE you can dress up, enjoy lunch and have a glass of bubbly while watching the race that stops a nation.

        Dramatic rescue as horse gets stuck in mud

        premium_icon Dramatic rescue as horse gets stuck in mud

        News The stuck animal was reported to be "tired and stressed"

        Damaged power poles could cost you thousands of dollars

        premium_icon Damaged power poles could cost you thousands of dollars

        Business You're responsible for some poles and wires connecting your home

        MAFS stars feature in nude calendar by local snapper

        premium_icon MAFS stars feature in nude calendar by local snapper

        Celebrity "I guarantee you won't be disappointed"