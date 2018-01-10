Manhunt under way after midnight gunpoint robbery

A MANHUNT is underway for a number of thieves behind an armed robbery at a popular Casino bakery just after midnight today.

Country Crumbs (formerly known as Crusty's Bakehouse) on Johnston St was held up about 12.18am by what police said was about six males, who police believe to be of Aboriginal appearance.

Acting crime manager, Bernadette Ingram said the males, who were understood to be armed with two pistols, made away with proceeds and stole an employee's white Ford utility.

She said two employees, both men aged 19 and 56, were working at the time of the heist but weren't injured during the ordeal.

Acting Inspector Ingram confirmed a team of police were on the ground searching for the perpetrators.

"At this stage I can't comment on suspects but we are certainly doing our best find out who was involved," Acting Insp Ingram said.

She said police have called on the community to come forward with any information they may have about the robbery, in particular if the white Ford was sighted driving around the Casino area.

The car was found this morning burnt out in the wetlands off Queensland Rd, Casino.

Anyone with information is asked to call Casino police, 6662 0099 or Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000.