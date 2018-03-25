Menu
THE Liberty service station on Centre St Casino where a violent robbery took place early this morning.
Manhunt underway after violent Casino servo robbery

Hamish Broome
by
25th Mar 2018 11:06 AM

A MAN is in hospital with serious injuries after a violent robbery in Casino last night.

At least three men remain at large after the attack, in which cash was stolen from a Liberty service station on Centre St after the shop attendant was attacked.

It's understood that one of the men was wielding a metal pole during the robbery, while another had a knife.

The incident unfolded about 6.30am this morning, according to Casino police.

Police are reluctant to comment further on the active investigation at this stage.

More information to come as it comes to hand.

Lismore Northern Star
