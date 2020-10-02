Menu
A second man wanted by police after a woman was shot and dumped has handed himself in to police.
Crime

Manhunt over: Two charged after woman shot and dumped

by Shiloh Payne
2nd Oct 2020 8:56 AM
Two men have been arrested and charged after a woman was shot and dumped north of Brisbane on Thursday morning, in an incident that led to a huge police operation on Bribie Island.

Police said 27-year-old woman was shot in the back around 7.45am before driven to a house in Kelliher St, Rothwell and left with her family to receive medical treatment.

She remains in hospital in a serious condition.

One man, aged 27, was arrested at 3.45pm on Thursday afternoon and has been charged with two counts of burglary and one count each of enter dwelling with intent, receiving tainted property, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a weapon

He is expected to front court in Redcliffe today.

Police at an active crime scene on Thursday at Bribie Island. Pic Peter Wallis
Police at an active crime scene on Thursday at Bribie Island. Pic Peter Wallis

 

The second man, also aged 27, handed himself into police at Cleveland, on Brisbane's bayside overnight and has been charged with grievous bodily harm, dangerous conduct with a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He will appear before Cleveland Magistrates Court today.

The woman is believed to have known the men, who were tracked from the address to Bribie Island where an emergency declaration was made around 10.45am and revoked just after 2pm.

Police recovered two firearms, one believed to be involved in the incident.

The victim's condition has stabilised after she underwent emergency surgery at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Thursday.

 

Police search residences on Sylvan Beach Esplanade Police at an active crime scene on Bribie Island. Pic Peter Wallis
Police search residences on Sylvan Beach Esplanade Police at an active crime scene on Bribie Island. Pic Peter Wallis

 

 

Originally published as Manhunt over: Two charged after woman shot, dumped

