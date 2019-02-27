Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM?: Victorian Police are searching for Jack Harvey and Mark Dixon who were last seen in the Byron Bay region.
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM?: Victorian Police are searching for Jack Harvey and Mark Dixon who were last seen in the Byron Bay region. Contributed
Crime

Manhunt for two men in Byron Bay following shooting

Aisling Brennan
by
27th Feb 2019 10:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for two men with Irish accents in the Byron Bay region following the shooting of 53-year-old man in Victoria.

Victorian Homicide Squad detectives are appealing for public assistance to help locate two men they would like to speak to in relation to a shooting at Point Cook, near Melbourne, on February 21.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of 30-year-old Mark Dixon,who also sometimes goes by the surname Murphy, and 26-year-old Jack Harvey, who are believed to be in the Byron Bay area.

Investigators would like to speak to the two Point Cook men following the shooting of a 53-year-old man at a Spraypoint Drive home about 11pm.

The Sydney man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two Point Cook men, aged 29 and 30, were arrested on Saturday, however have since been released without charge.

Dixon is described as 180 cm tall, with a medium build, short brown hair, a fair complexion and speaks with an Irish accent.

Harvey is described as having a slim build, short brown hair, a goatee beard and also speaks with an Irish accent.

Anyone who sees Dixon or Harvey is urged not to approach them and to call Triple Zero (000).

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

byron bay byron bay crime manhunt nsw police tweed byron police district victoria police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    $6M budget black hole: how did it happen?

    premium_icon $6M budget black hole: how did it happen?

    Council News COUNCIL will be facing some 'tough' calls in the near future.

    WE'RE FOR YOU: Our commitment to news

    WE'RE FOR YOU: Our commitment to news

    Opinion We've been bringing you the news for 143 years

    Food van to chip away at mental health stigma

    premium_icon Food van to chip away at mental health stigma

    News Plans to keep Jason Mumford's dream alive

    Woman to face court over fire that destroyed 18 homes

    premium_icon Woman to face court over fire that destroyed 18 homes

    Crime The 40-year-old is facing two charges over the blaze