Manhunt for driver who crashed into police car

MANHUNT: The Police Dog Unit are involved in a manhunt for a person police allege crashed a stolen car into a Highway Patrol vehicle. Stock image. Stuart Cumming

A POLICE operation involving PolAir and the Police Dog Unit is currently underway for a man alleged to have crashed a stolen car into a Highway Patrol vehicle injuring a Casino senior constable.

A police spokeswoman said the operation is concentrated around the area of Commisioners Creek, Doon Doon, south of Murwillumbah.

"About 1pm on Tuesday, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District observed an alleged stolen light-coloured Subaru Liberty on Kyogle Road, Bray Park driving erratically and activated their warning lights,” she said.

"A pursuit was initiated before the vehicle was abandoned and the driver fled on foot.”

The spokeswoman said a short time later, police observed an alleged stolen white Hyundai i20 in Bray Park and initiated a pursuit.

"The pursuit continued out of the Murwillumbah area and along Commissioner's Creek Rd, Doon Doon, before the Hyundai and the highway patrol vehicle collided,” she said.

"The driver fled the scene on foot and a male senior constable was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment.”

She said as of Wednesday morning, the senior constable has since been discharged.

"Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District have established a perimeter, with assistance from the Police Dog Unit and PolAir,” she said.

"They searched on Tuesday until 5pm and will be actively looking for this person today, so anyone with any information is urged to call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and inquiries are continuing.”