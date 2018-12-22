Menu
A policeman has been injured south of Brisbane overnight.
Crime

Cop opens fire after being rammed by car

22nd Dec 2018 1:23 PM

A QUEENSLAND police officer has fired shots at a car that struck him before taking off during a traffic stop south of Brisbane.

The 37-year-old officer was attempting to intercept the car on Yarrabilba Rd, Logan, at 2.40 this morning when the incident took place.

According to police, the driver failed to stop and instead rammed the officer, who then fired his weapon at the car.

The policeman was taken to hospital with some soft tissue damage to his leg but was not seriously injured.

The driver and a passenger of the car both fled on foot after a tyre deflation was deployed by police. The driver was arrested a short time later but the passenger is yet to be found.

Police say the officer fired his gun at least once and possibly multiple times, with the ethical standards command investigating as they are required to do any time a police weapon is fired.

It's understood the driver of the car is likely to be charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, but could be hit with charges as serious as attempted murder depending on police investigations.

The incident comes after Ipswich police officer Peter MacAulay sustained serious head injuries when a car involved in a high speed chase hit him in September. The 24-year-old spent several weeks in an induced coma before making a good recovery and returning home to his family in time for Christmas.

- with AAP

