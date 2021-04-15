Rail crew were left "shaken" after a goods train derailed near Wagga Wagga on Thursday morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed one locomotive and five carriages were affected, with a "small leakage of fuel" detected.

"The train's crew are shaken but OK," a spokesperson said.

"The cargo is not hazardous and the train will be righted this morning."

Rail crew were left ‘shaken’ after a goods train derailed near Wagga Wagga on Thursday morning. Picture: Stewart Alexander



Emergency crews first received a triple-0 called about the freight train derailment about 2.50am on Damper St at Bomen.

The two crew members on board were uninjured.

One Fire and Rescue NSW crew remained on scene until daylight while the train was righted.

Originally published as Mangled mess as train derails in NSW