Anthony Martial has barely featured for Manchester United this season.
Soccer

Jose’s diminishing power revealed in stunning United U-turn

by Staff Writers
30th Aug 2018 10:10 AM

ANTHONY Martial has been offered a new five-year deal by Manchester United.

The French forward reckons that he can outstay Jose Mourinho - despite United's boss not wanting him at the club - and is now considering the proposal.

Mourinho's opinion on the Frenchman was clearly vetoed by the club's executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, in a move that will surely cast further doubts over the manager's future.

The Sun revealed last week how Martial had performed a sensational U-turn on his future and has no intention of pushing for a move.

While nothing has been agreed, he could now sign fresh terms of around A$231,500 a week for four years - with the option to extend for another 12 months.

His current deal runs until the summer of 2020 although United can trigger an extra year.

Jose Mourinho slammed Martial for not returning to United's pre-season tour following the birth of his son and later confirmed the forward had been fined.

The 22-year-old has only made one appearance this season and was subbed off after an hour of the shambolic defeat to Brighton.

He wants to scrap for his place, even with Alexis Sanchez returning from injury and England pair Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard vying to start in attack with Romelu Lukaku.

Mourinho started Martial in just two of the final ten league games last season, which meant the ex-Monaco star missed the World Cup.

Martial was involved in United’s shock loss to Brighton.
Over the summer, Martial's representative Philippe Lamboley admitted: "After thinking about all the factors and possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United."

But United have been reluctant to sell to a fellow Prem side and also slapped a massive asking price on Martial - with hopes of him coming good eventually.

AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are also reported to have had advances rejected by United.

Martial signed in September 2015 for an initial $64 million in a deal that could eventually rise to $102.5m - with United having shelled out $78.5m so far.

 

This story originally appeared inThe Sun.

