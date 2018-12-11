How a skinny dip led to a resignation

A SKINNY-dipping manager has officially parted ways from a Far Northern council, more than a week after he allegedly took a female co-worker for an illicit swim during work hours.

Cassowary Coast Regional Council executive manager Bill Davis has resigned from his high-paying position, according to a memo sent to council staff late on Friday.

Council chief executive James Gott informed staff Mr Davis's resignation had been accepted as effective immediately.

The former local government consultant was allegedly caught bathing at the Bulgun Creek intake with a female executive assistant, during business hours, on Monday, November 26.

The creek intake supplies water for the towns of Feluga, South Mission Beach and Wongaling Beach. The area is off-limits to unauthorised people, to protect the communities' water supply.

It is understood the duo were witnessed putting their clothes on after their dip in a restricted area by two council employees at the site.

A council spokesman yesterday confirmed Mr Davis's resignation.

"The council will be engaging a person on a temporary basis in the role of executive manager in January," he said.

The female officer was still currently an employee of the council, he said.

Figures obtained from the council's annual report show that Mr Davis had a total remuneration package in the range between $150,000 and $250,000 per annum.

Mr Davis was controversially appointed to the position of executive manager after being originally hired as a consultant to the council last year.

In July, the Cairns Post reported that he had recommended creating the role and then helped write the position description.

It has not been suggested that Mr Davis was not qualified for the position.