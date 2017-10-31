Man bashed by 15 people in random attack

Police are on the hunt for a group of about 15 who were allegedly involved in the assault of a 20-year-old man on Saturday night.

POLICE are investigating what is understood to have been a random attack by a mob on a 20-year-old man, who was left bloodied and injured on a Wollongbar sidewalk.

It's alleged the man and a friend were leaving a large house party on Rifle Range Rd on foot after the party was shut down about midnight on Saturday.

A short time later, the pair were approached by a group of about 15 people who didn't attend the party, police said.

Richmond Local Area Command Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said it was "clearly senseless violence", with the group accused of starting the fight with the 20-year-old man, who was punched in the head and torso.

Chief Insp Bruce said the group fled the scene and left the man bloodied and nursing his injuries on the sidewalk.

The victim, with deep cuts to his head, arms and legs, was later driven to Lismore Base Hospital by a relative.

Chief Insp Bruce said police were called to the hospital to interview the victim about the fight but he was unable to provide a description of his attackers.

The victim's friend, who assisted him after the attack, has provided details about the incident to police.

Investigations are continuing and police are asking that anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information about it call Crime Stoppers NSW on 1300333000.