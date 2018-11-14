Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have said a group of juveniles will avoid punishment after approaching a woman and assaulting her because the group are all known to each other.
Police have said a group of juveniles will avoid punishment after approaching a woman and assaulting her because the group are all known to each other. Cade Mooney
Crime

Man wounded after group approaches, assaults woman

Ashley Pillhofer
by
13th Nov 2018 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have said a group of juveniles who approached a female and assaulted her at a home in Eimeo last night will avoid punishment because the group are "known to each other".

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said one of the men involved in the altercation was taken to the Mackay Base Hospital after he was wounded during the fight.

The patient, a man in his 20s was treated on scene by paramedics prior to being taken to the hospital in a stable condition.

The spokesman said the fight started when a small group approached a woman at a home and began to assault her and escalated when a male at the same address became involved in the altercation also.

Queensland Police confirmed those involved in the fight are juveniles who are all known to each other.

No-one was arrested and no charges will be laid.

assault mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Elderly man who fatally hit cyclist may have had dementia

    premium_icon Elderly man who fatally hit cyclist may have had dementia

    News RETIRED firefighter and passionate cyclist Hans Battaerd was killed in a tragic crash while riding on the Pacific Highway north of Ballina.

    Aggressive magpie relocated from busy park

    premium_icon Aggressive magpie relocated from busy park

    Environment Bird was attacking people before it was removed

    DRONES: Where you can and can't fly on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon DRONES: Where you can and can't fly on the Northern Rivers

    News Not complying with the rules can result in large fines

    Plea entered over $500,000 cigarette theft

    premium_icon Plea entered over $500,000 cigarette theft

    Crime A man faced Grafton court charged with possessing stolen goods

    Local Partners