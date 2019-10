The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was urgently tasked to transfer a man with serious head injuries from Lismore Base Hospital to QLD.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was urgently tasked to transfer a man with serious head injuries from Lismore Base Hospital to QLD. TREVOR VEALE

A 63-YEAR-OLD MAN suffering a serious head injury has been flown to a QLD hospital .

Early this afternoon the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked on a urgent Inter Hospital Reterival, taking the man from Lismore Base Hospital to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The man was escorted in flight by the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team.