Springwood snake
Six-foot python gives resident shock of life

by Danielle Buckley
2nd Jul 2018 6:20 AM

DO you ever get the feeling that someone is watching you?

A Springwood man with a phobia of snakes got the shock of his life when he went to his garage and found a six-foot python staring down at him.

Stewy Lalor, 26, from Elite Snake Catching Services said the man was trying to leave the house, but could not bring himself to walk under the snake to get in his car.

"He was about to head off to work but couldn't get into this car," he said.

 

You would have to have nerves of steel to walk under this six-foot python.
You would have to have nerves of steel to walk under this six-foot python.

Mr Lalor removed the coastal python - something that is often a last resort.

"A big part of what we do is education. If we can get around relocating them, we will but if someone has a bad phobia we will come get it," he said.

Mr Lalor said pythons are not dangerous to humans, only to animals with "fur and feathers" that weigh under 5kg. Despite the wintry season, Mr Lalor he is still getting up to four call outs a day.

"It's a bit of myth that snakes hibernate. They don't, they actually go into brumation," he said.

"So they do slow down but they can still be active. And while we've had cold mornings, we've still had warm days so that's why a lot of pythons are coming out."

If you would like a snake removed, visit: brisbane-snake-catcher.com.au.

