Man with pants around ankles charged with obscene exposure

Ballina Police will allege that at 6.40am today a 40-year-old Goonellabah man was seen alone at the riverbank of Brunswick Park, Ballina with his pants around his ankles, committing a lewd act.

Police were called and arrived a few moments later and the man was arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station.

There he was charged with obscene exposure.

He will appear in Ballina Local Court in December.