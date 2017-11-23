Menu
Man with pants around ankles charged with obscene exposure

A man has been charged after committing a lewd act near the river in Ballina.
Alison Paterson
A MAN who was found by police with his pants around his ankles this morning has been arrested and charged with obscene behaviour.

Ballina Police will allege that at 6.40am today a 40-year-old Goonellabah man was seen alone at the riverbank of Brunswick Park, Ballina with his pants around his ankles, committing a lewd act.

Police were called and arrived a few moments later and the man was arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station.

There he was charged with obscene exposure.

He will appear in Ballina Local Court in December.

