Lismore Base Hospital.
Lismore Base Hospital. Alison Paterson
Man with knife forces hospital evacuation

Aisling Brennan
9th Apr 2019 11:50 AM
LISMORE Base Hospital emergency room was evacuated on Sunday after a man entered the building carrying a knife.

Richmond Police District's crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said a Lismore man has been charged after attending Lismore Base Hospital with a knife.

"Police will allege that in the late hours of Sunday a 28-year-old Lismore man has attended Lismore Base Hospital,” he said.

"At the time he had a large knife contained in a sheath hanging from a belt.

"The emergency room was evacuated and police were called.

"Police disarmed the 28-year-old without incident and seized the knife.”

The man was charged with second offence for custody of a knife in a public place and will appear in Lismore Local Court later this month.

