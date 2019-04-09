Man with knife forces hospital evacuation

LISMORE Base Hospital emergency room was evacuated on Sunday after a man entered the building carrying a knife.

Richmond Police District's crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said a Lismore man has been charged after attending Lismore Base Hospital with a knife.

"Police will allege that in the late hours of Sunday a 28-year-old Lismore man has attended Lismore Base Hospital,” he said.

"At the time he had a large knife contained in a sheath hanging from a belt.

"The emergency room was evacuated and police were called.

"Police disarmed the 28-year-old without incident and seized the knife.”

The man was charged with second offence for custody of a knife in a public place and will appear in Lismore Local Court later this month.