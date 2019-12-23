Man with knife arrested on theft charges

AFTER allegedly being found carrying a knife a man was arrested and will face court next month charged with several alleged break and enter offences on the Far North Coast.

Richmond Police District reported that about 9.15am on Saturday December 21, officers were called to an apartment complex on Lawson Street, Byron Bay, where they spoke with a 28-year-old man.

During a person search, police allegedly located a knife and items believed to have been stolen from a caravan park site on the same street earlier in the week.

Following further inquiries, police attended a park reserve on Gilmore St, Byron Bay, where they located a makeshift campsite and found a number of items alleged to have been stolen from several break and enter offences in the Byron Bay area since Monday December 16.

The items located included clothing, laptops, electrical goods, jewellery, handbags, suitcases, goggles and other household items.

The man was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station. He was charged with nine offences including:

● Break and entering a house and stealing items less than $60,000 (x3)

● Larceny (x2)

● Being in custody of knife in public place

● Having goods in personal custody suspected being stolen

● Possessing identity information to commit an indictable offence

● Entering inclosed land without lawful excuse.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Sunday December 22, 2019 where he was refused bail again to face Lismore Local Court on Monday 6 January 2020.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.