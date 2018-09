ROLLING UPDATES: Police hunt man after Paget shooting

Queensland Ambulance paramedics have taken a man in his 50s to hospital.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics have taken a man in his 50s to hospital. Madura McCormack

UPDATE 12PM: POLICE are now on the look out for a second vehicle after suspicious activity near the scene of the this morning's shooting.

A vehicle was reportedly driving past the crime scene before taking off at speed. When police followed the vehicle, it continued at high speed, up to 150km an hour, along the Bruce Highway.

Meanwhile, police are continuing their search of the Black Lancer involved in the initial incident.

The vehicle reportedly now has a flat tyre and was last seen in the vicinity of the General Gordon Hotel.

The RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter is also involved in the search.

Officers have been advised to put on their bullet proof vests and exercise caution as the offender is understood to be armed.

UPDATE 11.40PM: POLICE are establishing a cordon in a bid to capture a man allegedly involved in a shooting at Paget this morning.

Stingers have been set up on the Peak Downs Hwy and the RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter Service has been tasked to assist with the search.

The last sighting of the vehicle involved in the chase was at a Homebush Road, Homebush property, with a resident reporting it had cut through their paddock and was heading toward Sandiford Rd.

More to come.

UPDATE 11.30AM: MULTIPLE police crews are searching properties and cane paddocks west of Mackay on the look out for a man involved in a shooting at Paget this morning.

The man is reportedly driving a black Mitsubishi Lancer and was last seen cutting through a property at Bakers Creek.

A resident reportedly called 000 after the vehicle police are searching for cut through his Petersons Road property about 11.23am.

More to come.

UPDATE: MACKAY police are on the hunt for a man they believe may still be armed, after a shooting at Paget this morning.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was shot in the upper leg and also suffered injuries to his head and face during an incident on Connors Road about 9.50am.

He has been taken to Mackay Base Hospital for treatment by Queensland Ambulance Service.

Police are searching for a man described as being aged in his mid-30s, driving a blue Holden Calais, which was last seen on Wardrop Street, West Mackay.

It is understood the Holden sedan belongs to the victim.

It is not known whether the man sought by police and the victim are known to each other.

Police on the hunt for the suspect in a shooting at Paget this morning. Madura McCormack

Police officers have been sighted at a warehouse on Connors Road and it's understood they are searching for the firearm used in the shooting.

The public is advised by police to steer well clear of the suspect should they cross paths, as the man may still be armed.

Queensland Police Service is expected to release more information soon.

UPDATE, 10.35am: MACKAY police have confirmed a man has been shot during an incident in Paget this morning.

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith confirmed the victim, a man aged in his 50s, had suffered a gunshot wound.

Police officers were on the hunt for persons connected to the shooting as of 10.30am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics have been treating the man, who suffered a wound to his upper leg.

INITIAL, 10.27am: PARAMEDICS are treating a man wounded in a reported altercation at Paget this morning, reports Queensland Ambulance Service.

A man aged in his 50s was being assessed after suffering a wound to his upper leg, a spokeswoman said.

Paramedics and officers from Queensland Police Service were called to Connors Road, Paget about 9.50am.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Police said details were scarce as of 10.20am and police were trying to determine what had occurred.

It's not known at this stage whether a weapon was used during the altercation, but that is being investigated by officers.

More information to come.