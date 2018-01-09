Man with a screwdriver breaches bail conditions

A man was arrested for carrying a screwdriver in a street his bail conditions prevented him from entering.

A MAN in possession of a large screwdriver and yelling and swearing in Kalinga Street prompted a call to Ballina police at 1.10pm yesterday.

Police immediately attended and sighted a man matching the description. The man threw the screwdriver onto the lawn of a residence in Kalinga Street. Police searched the male's backpack and located prescription medication in the form of 20 x 100mg Seroquel tablets and a small red and silver multi-tool which had a knife on it.

Police conducted a check via police radio which revealed the male was subject to bail conditions, which prevented him from entering Kalinga Street, West Ballina unless with a nominated person. Whilst he climbed into the caged vehicle the male began swearing loudly.

The man was charged with using offensive language, having possession of an offensive implement in a public place, breaching his bail conditions and possessing a prescribed restricted substance.

The man was refused bail by police and will appear before the Lismore Local Court today.