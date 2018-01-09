Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man with a screwdriver breaches bail conditions

A man was arrested for carrying a screwdriver in a street his bail conditions prevented him from entering.
A man was arrested for carrying a screwdriver in a street his bail conditions prevented him from entering. Trevor Veale

A MAN in possession of a large screwdriver and yelling and swearing in Kalinga Street prompted a call to Ballina police at 1.10pm yesterday.

Police immediately attended and sighted a man matching the description. The man threw the screwdriver onto the lawn of a residence in Kalinga Street. Police searched the male's backpack and located prescription medication in the form of 20 x 100mg Seroquel tablets and a small red and silver multi-tool which had a knife on it.

Police conducted a check via police radio which revealed the male was subject to bail conditions, which prevented him from entering Kalinga Street, West Ballina unless with a nominated person. Whilst he climbed into the caged vehicle the male began swearing loudly.

The man was charged with using offensive language, having possession of an offensive implement in a public place, breaching his bail conditions and possessing a prescribed restricted substance.

The man was refused bail by police and will appear before the Lismore Local Court today.

Lismore Northern Star
20 free things you can get in Lismore right now

20 free things you can get in Lismore right now

ONE person's trash is another person's treasure, and that is definitely the case on Gumtree. So what bargains are out there?

Third time lucky for controversial council meeting?

Councillor Elly Bird has flagged her intention to be at the extraordinary council meeting tomorrow night.

Mayor 'optimistic' quorum will form with councillor back on deck

Tough, hot conditions for young cricket players

WELL BOWLED: Ballina Coast bowler Rupert Fahy with wicketkeeper Will Bates, puts the pressure on a batsman Met South West District at Hill Park, Wollongbar, in their opening match of the Ballina U13 Cricket Carnival.

Teams line up for U13 cricket carnival in Ballina

120 people stung by bluebottles in just two days

Hundreds treated for bluebottle stings at Byron Bay and Lennox Head over the weekend.

Warm water, onshore winds bring hundreds of stingers to our beaches

Local Partners