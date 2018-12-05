Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man fighting for life after Burra house fire

5th Dec 2018 8:03 AM

A 33-year-old man has sustained burns to 90 per cent of his body after a house fire in the historic Mid-North town of Burra overnight.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a house on fire on McBride Stock Rd just after midnight on Wednesday.

The man at the property was airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Fire cause investigators will examine the scene this morning.

The house was completely destroyed in the fire, with the damage bill estimated at $300,000.

burra house fire

Top Stories

    Lismore man an 'unacceptable risk': Magistrate

    premium_icon Lismore man an 'unacceptable risk': Magistrate

    Crime POLICE have alleged the driver reversed toward them during a traffic stop on the Bruxner Highway.

    • 5th Dec 2018 7:00 AM
    Devastated cat owner calls for action after fatal attack

    premium_icon Devastated cat owner calls for action after fatal attack

    News Lismore woman said her beloved pet was killed by aggressive dogs

    PHOTOS: Formals from across the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Formals from across the Northern Rivers

    News See all the glitz and glamour of the high school formals

    Family's life savings on the line for drug syndicate accused

    premium_icon Family's life savings on the line for drug syndicate accused

    Crime All the money would be forfeited if he breaches his bail

    Local Partners