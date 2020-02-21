Menu
Francis John Wark has won an appeal against his conviction for murdering WA teenager Hayley Dodd in 1999, with a retrial ordered.
Accused killer wins appeal in Hayley Dodd murder case

21st Feb 2020 3:44 PM

A man serving a life sentence for murdering West Australian teenager Hayley Dodd has had his conviction overturned on appeal.

Francis John Wark stood trial in 2018 in the WA Supreme Court before Justice Lindy Jenkins, who found him guilty of murdering the 17-year-old hitchhiker after luring him into a ute near rural Badgingarra on July 29, 1999.

Hayley's body has never been found.

Wark was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 21 years to be served, but on Friday the WA Court of Appeal quashed his conviction.

Outside court, Hayley's mother Margaret said she was upset by the decision.

Wark was charged in 2015 following a cold case review and had been serving a 12-year prison term at the time for raping a woman he picked up on a remote Queensland road in 2007.

He has been remanded in custody and will face a retrial.

