Bloke loses penis to ‘flesh-eating bug’

A CANCER patient who lost most of his penis to a "flesh-eating" superbug after a routine operation has won a six-figure payout.

Andrew Lane can no longer have sex and is incontinent after his nightmare ordeal, which has left him with just a tiny stump where his penis once was.

The 63-year-old was due to have his prostate removed at Southend Hospital, in southeast England, in March 2013.

But in the aftermath of the surgery he contracted the potentially killer bug, necrotising fasciitis.

It "ate away" at his insides, leaving doctors no option but to remove all the contaminated tissue - including most of his penis.

He was left with just an 3.81cm of his penis.

Mr Lane was rushed to theatre but the damage caused by the vicious infection was already severe by the time medics picked it up.

They discovered his bowel had been punctured during the operation, six days previously, his lawyers said.

Mr Lane lost most of his penis. Picture: SLATER AND GORDON SOLICITORS

Mr Lane had to have a large section of stomach muscle removed, which has left him looking "nine months pregnant".

Southend University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has admitted there was a delay in diagnosing Mr Lane's condition, and the case was settled in July for an undisclosed six-figure sum, lawyers Slater and Gordon said.

Mr Lane said: "They've admitted their mistake, but I've not had an apology and knowing that just a scan a few days earlier would have prevented all of this is very difficult to accept.

"I've been compensated, but I'll never get my health back and I just want other people to be aware of how dangerous this flesh-eating bug is.

"If you don't feel you are getting the right treatment, you have got to speak out."

Mr Lane, who married his long-term partner shortly after being discharged from hospital, can no longer have sex, is incontinent and has been treated for depression following the life-changing operation.

"My wife Sue and I have been together for 18 years and enjoyed a healthy sex life, but since this happened that has been impossible," he said.

"The desire is still there, but the little that's left just doesn't function anymore.

"It's been a difficult thing to come to terms with for both of us. I know Sue still loves me, but I do feel less of a man."

Mr Lane, who now works as a carer, added: "Because I have no muscle tissue my intestines just hang out and I look like I'm nine months pregnant.

"I'm at greater risk of hernias and I have two so I'm in constant pain.

Mr Lane won a big payout. Picture: SLATER AND GORDON SOLICITORS

"I used to be sporty and proud of my body, but now I can't bear to look in the mirror."

Denise Townsend, director of nursing at Southend University Hospital, said: "I can confirm that the Trust is in communication with Mr Lane regarding his case, a settlement sum has been agreed and that the Trust has admitted failures in relation to delays in Mr Lane's diagnosis."

Lawyer Tom Spearpoint, a clinical negligence specialist at Slater and Gordon, said: "Mr Lane has shown incredible strength and selflessness in speaking out to raise awareness of this rare but serious bacterial infection, which left untreated can be life-threatening.

"The impact has been devastating, both physically and emotionally, but the Trust's admissions have at least given him some closure and the means to get the care and support that he needs to move on with his life."

This story was originally published in The Sun and has been reproduced with permission.