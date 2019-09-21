Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROCKY RESCUE: A Queensland Government Air Rescue Helicopter was called to winch a man off Mt Beerwah.
ROCKY RESCUE: A Queensland Government Air Rescue Helicopter was called to winch a man off Mt Beerwah.
News

Man winched off mountain face after fall

Felicity Ripper
21st Sep 2019 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN slipped down a mountain face while hiking on the Coast yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Government rescue helicopter was called to winch the man in his 30s off Mt Beerwah at Glasshouse Mountains after Queensland Fire and Emergency Services rescue team deemed a vertical rescue inappropriate just before 4pm.

"He had suffered injuries to his hands and back, and had neck pain so he wasn't mobile," a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The man was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

editors picks glasshouse mountains hiking fall mt beerwah qgov helicopter rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Bomb in town, university lockdown has police on their toes

    premium_icon Bomb in town, university lockdown has police on their toes

    Crime LOCKDOWNS and bomb threats sent the Northern Rivers into a tailspin this week, as emergency services worked tirelessly to control the situations.

    It's showtime across the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon It's showtime across the Northern Rivers

    Whats On It's show season! Here's what's coming up soon

    Former real estate agent faces court for fraud scandal

    premium_icon Former real estate agent faces court for fraud scandal

    Crime The North Coast agent misused more than $1 million of clients' money

    'We will never stop fighting for this planet'

    premium_icon 'We will never stop fighting for this planet'

    Environment Hundreds gather in Lismore to protest "government inaction”