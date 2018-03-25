Menu
A MAN was allegedly wielding a large knife during a break in at Ocean Shores on Friday night.
Man wields knife during terrifying break in

Hamish Broome
25th Mar 2018 11:22 AM

AN OCEAN Shores couple were the alleged victims of a violent break in by three men late Friday night.

About 10.35pm three men attended the home on Kulgan Road.

One of the alleged invaders was armed with a large knife and allegedly started kicking the front door to gain entry.

The wooden door was completely kicked in, after which also pushed the knife through a gap in the door where it was missing a glass panel.

After the occupants called police all three men fleed the scene.

But police arrived almost immediately and two of the men were found nearby.

The third man was arrested at his home.

All three have been charged with aggravated break and enter and will appear at Byron Bay Local Court in relation to the incident at a date to be confirmed.

