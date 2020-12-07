Man who witnessed violent crime turns life around

A MAN who kept quiet about an alleged kidnapping and fiery attempted murder has turned his life around, a court has heard.

Nathan John Stack, 37, pleaded guilty to concealing a serious offence in Lismore District Court on Thursday.

The court heard Stack was at a Commissioners Creek property on July 23, 2017, when Burringbar man Benn Peterson was set alight while another man, Phillip Green, was allegedly kidnapped.

It is alleged Stack’s co-accused, Aydin Christopher Brown, 30, and Mark Gary Brown, 29, of Nobbys Creek, kidnapped Mr Green and caused wounding or grievous bodily harm Mr Peterson with intent to murder him.

Aydin Christopher Brown is facing serious charges, including that of attempted murder, over a 2017 incident at Kunghur.

The court heard Mr Peterson was set alight and was later found on the side of Kyogle Rd at Kunghur, near Uki.

He suffered serious burns and was initially taken to a Brisbane hospital in a critical condition.

Police will allege Mr Green, who tried to run away from the property but was allegedly detained again by the two accused, later jumped from a white utility on Kyogle Rd after he was kidnapped by the pair.

Judge Dina Yehia said from her reading of the facts, Stack was “not involved” in either alleged assault but “but he was present” at the time.

The court heard Stack had failed to alert the police about his knowledge of what happened to the two alleged victims while being interviewed by police.

His defence lawyer said what Stack had seen on that day would have “instilled fear in watching and seeing what he observed” and it is understandable why he didn’t tell police of the incident.

“He would have been petrified, in my submission,” she said.

“Those are extenuating circumstances and he was caught in situation that he could not get out of.”

Stack’s lawyer said her client had since worked hard to get on the “right track” after what he saw that night “scared the life out of him”.

The court hear Stack, on top of his time three-month stint in custody for this matter, he also voluntarily spent two years at a rehabilitation facility and intended to return for further treatment for another year.

“He’s done extraordinary lengths for his rehabilitation,” the defence lawyer said.

“It’s a crossroads case if you look at his record.”

Stack was convicted and sentenced to a six-month conditional release order.

Judge Yehia “congratulated” Stack on his “excellent” efforts to rehabilitation and said she was

“satisfied that he has good prospects of rehabilitation”.

“I hope you are genuine in your intention to return to (the rehabilitation facility), you’ve done very well while you were there,” Judge Stack said.

“Stay out of trouble, remain abstinent and I’m sure you will not come before the courts again.”

Meanwhile, both Aydin Brown and Mark Brown will go to trial on February 8 in Lismore District Court.