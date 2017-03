A MAN who has been on the run for almost three years has been arrested at Nimbin.

Police alleged that the 43-year-old Queensland man attended Nimbin police station on Saturday to report his wallet as lost.

A check on the man revealed that he had two outstanding warrants for domestic violence offences in Dubbo in 2014.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where the warrant was executed.

He was granted conditional bail by the court to appear in Dubbo Local Court in April.