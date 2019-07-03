Man who was on the run for almost a year caught by police

Police have arrested a man who evaded police for almost a year. 07 October 2016

A YOUNG Casino man on the run for almost a year after allegedly committing a string of offences has been caught by police.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, senior constable David Henderson, said police will allege a Casino man has been avoiding police since September last year.

Yesterday police attended a Churchill Crescent Casino address and found a 20-year-old Casino man in a bedroom.

He provided police with a false name but police were already aware of his identity.

He was placed under arrest and warrants for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, Assault, Destroy Property, five Breach AVO and three Fail to Appear were executed.

He was bail refused and will appear at Lismore Local Court today.