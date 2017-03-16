Man who videoed police pursuit arrested

A MAN has been arrested for assault and destroying property whilst he filmed a police pursuit in Lismore.

On Sunday March 5 police were engaged in the pursuit of a vehicle in the Lismore CBD.

The pursuit came to an end in Girards Hill.

A 31-year-old Byron Bay man followed police and videoed the incident, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

At one point he parked his car and walked into a victim's front yard to continue filming, snr cnst Henderson said.

When the victim told him to leave her property; he responded with a torrent of highly offensive and foul language, before knocking a phone out of the woman's hand, causing it to smash.

This was all captured on film by the 31-year-old's own phone.

Police arrived as this took place, and seized the man's phone as evidence.

The man will appear in Lismore Local Court on charges of offensive language, destroy property and assault later this month.