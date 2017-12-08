Man who urged others to kill police remains behind bars

A FULL psychiatric assessment will be undertaken on a Kyogle man accused or urging people to ambush and kill police officers in an online rant.

Keith Knights, 37, made a brief appearance in the dock in Lismore Local Court just before 2pm today.

No bail was applied for by his solicitor Naomi Carter, with the matter adjourned to December 19.

Knights lists his address as Blackhorse Creek Rd, Eden Creek, on a community called the "Klyoogle Project”.

A website for the Klyoogle Project lists him as its director.

According to the website, the project was launched in 2011 as "part of a larger vision to assist with a national vision of food and water security”.

"This Project is a 100% off-grid, community based Project which encourages the participation of travellers and tourists who wish to experience the joy of landcare in a supportive environment where they can develop their own skill sets to take with them in their adventures in the wider world”.

"Contact us if you would like to be involved as a participant, a landholder, or workshop facilitator.”

Kyogle man Keith Knights.

Knights is charged with one count of solicit, encourage, persuade to murder, and one count of sending a document threatening death or grievous bodily harm. He is also charged with the possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was arrested in Brisbane on Wednesday and extradited to NSW where he was charged by Lismore police on Thursday night.

His online activities had been monitored by the NSW Police Fixated Persons Investigation unit, which was launched in April this year to target potential "lone actor” terrorist threats.

An arrest warrant was granted on December 5.

According to court papers, between 10.30am and 11am on November 29 he "did send deliver, or cause to be received (a)document threatening to kill... members of the NSW Police Force”.

He allegedly posted a video to Facebook page which encouraged others to "take up arms” against police.

"There are several locations around the Shire, around the Northern Rivers, which would make excellent locations for an ambush,” he allegedly said.

"You have every right as free citizens to ambush them and to kill them.”

He also allegedly posted the video on his personal Facebook page, and pages for two other fringe groups, Australian Paralegal Foundation, and Freeman Delusion The Organized Pseudolegal Commercial Argument in Australia.

The matter returns to Lismore Local Court on December 19.