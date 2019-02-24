Man who threatened victim, fled custody awaits sentencing

A Northern Rivers man will be sentenced next month for a range of offences.

A KYOGLE man who left rehab early will remain in custody to await his sentencing.

Shain Richard Williams, 36, appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court this week.

Solicitor Eddie Lloyd told the court Williams took "full responsibility” for leaving rehabilitation early as she made a bail application on his behalf.

Ms Lloyd said her client had been "threatened with violence by numerous residents”.

Although Williams had tried to arrange another rehab placement, he had breached his bail conditions in leaving the original facility of his own accord, the court heard.

He had pleaded guilty to being armed with intent to commit indictable offence after he threatened a fellow resident of the caravan park where he was living.

The court heard the male victim suffered a terminal illness and was unable to speak.

Williams went to the victim last July and said: "I have had enough of you calling the cops on me.”

"I am not f***ing around,” Williams told his victim.

"Next time I'll stab you.”

He was carrying a 20cm knife at the time.

The month after his arrest, Williams asked his partner to speak with the victim and offer him $1000 to change his story and tell the police there was no knife involved.

The prosecution opposed Williams' bail application.

Magistrate David Heilpern said the defendant had a "poor record of attending court” and that some of his charges "go to the heart of the criminal justice system”.

"There is clearly, in my view, a risk of him failing to appear or committing further offences,” he said.

The court heard Williams hoped to be released to the same caravan park where he'd threatened his victim.

Mr Heilpern ordered a sentencing assessment report and Williams is due to be sentenced on April 15.

He will also be sentenced for failing to appear in court, and escaping from custody - from an incident where he ran from the court house in Casino upon being refused bail.