Man who refused to wear a condom given jail sentence

A NORTHERN Rivers man who had an occasionally violent relationship with his "on again, off again" partner has been sentenced to at least nine months jail in the Lismore District Court for refused to wear a condom while having sex.

Dutch-born Daan Vanseventer, 39, was more than halfway through having sex with his then partner on June 18 2015 when she insisted he put on a condom.

But he ignored the request and kept going.

Upset, his partner attended the Tweed Police Station where samples were taken and Vanseventer was subsequently charged with sexual intercourse without consent.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison, with a seven year non-parole period.

But intially Vanseventer "wasn't aware of the seriousness of the matter" and dismissed the woman's complaints as "playing games".

The court heard he had a "turbulent" relationship with his then partner, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.

He had previously been convicted of a domestic violence assault for which he served time in jail.

At the time of the offence, the pair also had a four-month year old daughter who was in foster care.

District Court Judge Lynne Wells conceded that the condom request was "somewhat of a surprise" but that the defendant exhibited "recklessness" in not acceding to his partner's wishes.

Judge Wells said the court needed to impose a sentence that deterred people from such crimes, and pay regard to the harm to the victim.

She said there was "no defence or excuse" but the offence was "not at all premeditated".

Vanseventer, who has been living in rural Tasmania with his mother since the charges were laid, was "remorseful" and had taken "positive steps" toward rehabilitation.

But she said the "only appropriate sentence was one of full-time custody and sentenced Vanseventer to one year and nine months in jail, with a minimum nine month non-parole period.

Vanseventer seemed to accept his fate as he was led away, casting a waving to his mother who was in the gallery.