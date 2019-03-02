Menu
COURT: A man has appealed his conviction for one offence of producing child abuse material.
Man who photographed up girl's skirt appeals sentence

Liana Turner
2nd Mar 2019
A LARNOOK man who took a photograph up a young girl's skirt has successfully appealed his sentence.

Rodney Paul Erickson, 63, pleaded guilty before Lismore Local Court to producing child abuse material after the incident at the Lismore Aviation Expo on July 29 last year.

Erickson, who appeared in a green tracksuit in the dock of Lismore District Court on Friday, was sentenced to 18 months' prison in the Local Court in December but immediately launched an appeal on the severity of this sentence.

He had remained in custody since that original sentencing on December 17.

Referring to a defence submission that "isolation” and his associated mental state had contributed to his offending, the Crown prosecution argued Erickson should have had "the mechanisms to recognise stressors in his life” as a result of prior counselling.

This could have prevented "further offending”.

In sentencing him before the Local Court in December Magistrate David Heilpern said Erickson had "no less than three prior matters” which were "broadly of the same type” on his criminal record.

Barrister Sophie Anderson tendered to the court a letter from Erickson's neighbour, which she argued demonstrated a form of extra-curial punishment.

"Members of the community... in the area that he resides are obviously well aware of the matter because of various reporting on this case and have formed particular views,” Ms Anderson said.

"It provides him with some concern.”

The court heard a video Erickson had taken was relevant to the charge but was, unlike the photograph, not child abuse material.

Judge Peter Whitford set aside Erickson's previous sentence and instead gave him a three year community corrections order, which includes 200 hours of community service.

