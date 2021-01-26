Man who led cops on cross border chase to undergo psych test

A man has pleaded guilty to string of charges after a dramatic police chase last year.

A man has pleaded guilty to string of charges after a dramatic police chase last year.

A North Coast man has pleaded guilty to leading police on a chase through the Queensland border COVID-19 checkpoints after he broke into four units and ran down a man with a car, a court heard.

Kenny Morris, 23, was arraigned in Lismore District on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to charges including stealing a car, police pursuit, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detection, break and enter and reckless grievous bodily harm.

Court documents revealed the Tweed Heads man went on a bizarre break-in rampage on the evening of March 28 last year where he stole a blue Mitsubishi Lancer and entered four Tweed Heads units near Kennedy Dr and Grey St while the residents were home.

He then pulled out a knife and asked the residents if they wanted to be stabbed when they told him to leave, according to court documents.

Police found the stolen blue Lancer on the corner of Grey St and Kennedy Dr about 7.30pm.

When he saw the officers, Morris sped through a 50km/hr zone at 100km/hr and continued to drive through Tweed Heads streets at excessive speeds.

Police deployed road spikes on Kennedy Dr and Morris avoided them before heading on the Gold Coast Hwy towards Queensland and sped through a COVID-19 roadblock.

Later that night Morris accelerated towards and hit a man, who was known to him, with his car outside a unit on Kennedy Dr before driving off.

The man suffered a suspected fractured cheek bone and lacerations to his hip.

Morris was then found by police driving on the wrong side of the M1 with no lights on, causing other cars to take evasive action to avoid hitting him.

When police later discovered Morris in a dead-end street, they tried to box him in with their cars.

While officers were getting out of their cars to arrest him, Morris accelerated and hit the front passenger side of a police car allowing him to escape.

Morris was forced to brake harshly to avoid another police roadblock at the intersection of Gollan Dr before reaching speeds of 120km/hr on Kennedy Dr and deliberately going onto the wrong side of the road.

The car Morris was driving was found abandoned at Currumbin Beach.

Morris, who had abandoned the car at Currumbin Beach, then jumped into the back seat of a car parked at a Currumbin beach and asked them to drive him to Seagulls in Tweed.

Court documents state the occupants of the car dropped him outside Seagulls and he was arrested a short time later.

Morris's defence barrister, Megan Cusack, told the court she had ordered a psychologist report for her client.

Morris, who remains in custody, will return to Lismore district Court on March 12 for further mention.