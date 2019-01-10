Man who gave birth opens up about being pregnant

British dad Hayden Cross who gave birth to daughter Trinity in 2017 has said he wouldn’t recommend it to other transgender parents.

THE first British man to give birth has opened up about the struggles he experienced being pregnant.

Hayden Cross, 22, was born a girl named Paige, but despite living legally as a man for three years, decided to put his transition on hold in 2016 so he could fulfil his dream of becoming a parent.

But after giving birth to daughter Trinity Leigh in 2017, who is now 18 months old, Hayden has said the process was incredibly difficult - and wouldn't advise other transgender people to go through it.

"It was really strange and there were a lot of emotions and a lot of feelings," he said on UK TV chat show Lorraine.

"I wouldn't advise anyone to do it if I'm honest because it was really hard," he said.

Admitting his struggle with the idea of giving birth was the reason he chose to have a C-section, the new dad went on to explain it was "pretty straightforward".

The former supermarket worker however said he couldn't have done it without the support of his friends and family as the pregnancy and birth mentally took its toll.

Back in January 2017, Hayden revealed in The Sun that he was the first man in Britain to get pregnant, after finding a sperm donor on Facebook.

Hayden Cross put his transition on hold so he could have baby after discovering he wouldn’t be able to freeze his eggs. Picture: The Sun/News Group Newspapers

At 16 weeks pregnant, he revealed he planned to have the baby before completing his transition, which involves remove his breasts and ovaries.

Hayden told The Sun on Sunday at the time he was concerned over the imminent changes to his body as he progressed through the pregnancy.

"I am worried about how I will look and what people will think and say about me," he said. "There are a lot of small-minded people out there."

He also added he hoped his decision would help inspire others, despite the fact he would be "judged" for being "trans and pregnant".

"I'm glad I'm doing it as I hope in inspires other people to be happy in themselves."

Thomas Beatie was the first transgender man in the world to carry a baby, giving birth to a daughter.

While Hayden is the first man in the UK to carry his own child, he's not the first man in the world.

Thomas Beatie, from Arizona, US, is now a dad-of-three after first becoming pregnant in 2007.

In similar circumstances, Mr Beatie, 42, was born a female but had hormone treatment while keeping his female reproductive organs.

He and his wife Nancy made the decision for him to birth their children as she had undergone a hysterectomy several years earlier.

