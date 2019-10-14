Man who caused wife's river crash death awaits sentencing

Edward Kenneth Lord will have to wait months for his sentencing hearing over the 2015 death of wife, Michele Lee Lord (pictured).

A MAN who killed his wife in a watery crash in 2015 will have to wait until the new year to be sentenced.

Edward Kenneth Lord, 55, was last month expected to face a trial before the Supreme Court in Lismore over the death of his wife Michele.

He had been facing a murder charge, but the prosecution accepted his offer to plead guilty to manslaughter before the trial began.

Mrs Lord died two days after the Gold Coast pair's car plunged into the Tweed River near Tumbulgum in October, 2015.

Mr Lord, from Bonogin, was arrested and charged 18 months after the crash and has been in custody ever since.

The case went before Justice Ian Harrison in Sydney Supreme Court on Friday.

Justice Harrison has scheduled Lord's sentencing hearing to be held in the same court on February 13 next year.