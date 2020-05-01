Man who broke into school and set it alight sentenced

A CASINO man who set a destructive fire after breaking into a high school has been sentenced to six years in jail.

Emergency services were called to Casino High School in the early hours of September 7, 2018.

The school had been broken into and a host of equipment had been stolen from its administration shed.

According to court documents, items stolen from the high school included a wheelbarrow, electric sander, electric drill, various other power tools and other tools and equipment.

Aden Newman, 24, was arrested in March last year for breaking into the school's administration shed initially, before stealing these items.

He then set a fire which damaged the administration shed, sports shed, canteen, change rooms, basketball court and all equipment within those areas.

Newman then made a call to Crime Stoppers in which he supplied false information about the school incident.

He later urged another man to provide him with a false alibi for the night of the fire.

Newman pleaded guilty in November to the charges of aggravated break-and-enter in company and stealing $60,000 worth of goods, damaging property by fire and two counts of acting or making an omission with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Judge Jeffrey McLennan sentenced Newman to six years and nine months imprisonment on Tuesday in Lismore District Court.

Newman will be eligible for parole in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Richmond Police District Inspector Nicole Bruce said the fire at the high school caused an estimated damage bill of $1 million.

Insp Bruce said Casino High School had still not been fully repaired due to the significant damage caused by the fire.