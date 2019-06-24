Man who broke into homes can't get a break with rehab

Ballina man Brandon Kelly Ames has pleaded guilty to a number of charges including two break-and-enters and driving a stolen car.

A BALLINA man is due to be sentenced later this year over break-and-enter, car theft and other offences.

Brandon Kelly Ames, 24, faced Ballina Local Court via video link on Thursday.

His solicitor, Natasha Wood, lodged guilty pleas on his behalf to two counts of break-and-enter involving theft, taking and driving a vehicle without consent of the owner, having goods in custody suspected of being stolen and drug possession.

According to court documents, Ames broke into an Alphadale Road home at Lindendale on April 26 this year, stealing an Subaru WRX sedan which police later found parked in the driveway of his home in Ballina.

He also entered a Canal Rd, Ballina home through a closed but unlocked door and stole a Hewlett-Packard laptop.

Police attended Ames' home about 10.30pm the same day and found him with a BP petrol card believed to have been stolen and 13 grams of cannabis in his possession.

Upon being taken to Ballina Police Station for questioning, Ames initially claimed the first time he saw the stolen Subaru was when police took him from his home.

In court, Ms Wood made an application for Ames to be assessed for possible involvement in the Tabulam-based Balund-a diversion program.

She told the court Ames' "strong desire for rehabilitation" was "strongly supported" by his family, including his mother and partner who were present in court.

But they hadn't been able to secure a place in rehab.

As an alternative, Ms Wood said they hoped Ames could be considered for the Balund-a program.

"At this stage we have not been successful at getting him into residential rehabilitation in the community," Ms Wood said.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said she would allow the required assessment to be undertaken and she adjourned the case to July 11.

Ames is expected to be either sentenced on that date or be considered for the diversion program, if his Balund-a assessment is favourable.