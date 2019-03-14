Menu
A 40-year-old man will appeal his sentence over the assault and intimidation of his girlfriend's daughter.
Crime

Man who assaulted girlfriend's child appeals his sentence

Liana Turner
13th Mar 2019 11:00 PM
A NORTHERN Rivers woman cried out in distress as her daughter's attacker was this week sentenced to time behind bars.

The woman's partner, a 40-year-old Woodburn man, first assaulted her teenage daughter in an incident where she had intervened in a drunken argument between the pair last February.

Then in November, while on an apprehended violence order, he threatened to bash the girl.

The man, who had been on bail, faced Lismore Local Court this week for the intimidation and contravention of an AVO.

He was being re-sentenced for the assault, for which he was already serving a 12 month good behaviour bond.

His solicitor, Ian McKay, told the court his client had been caring for his mother, who had "significant health problems".

In helping his mother move into his home, the man broke his arm, leaving him out of work.

The court heard his client had lodged guilty pleas to all charged "at a relatively early stage".

Mr McKay said the pair's relationship was not generally marked by violence.

The man and his partner were intoxicated during both incidents, and both involved the victim intervening in their arguments.

Magistrate David Heilpern said the man had "plenty of time" to address his difficulties with alcohol.

The court heard the man had denied alcohol was a problem for him during interactions with Community Corrections.

During the November incident, the man told the girl: "I wish I could punch you in the head right now".

"I am gonna bash your head in," he told her.

When police arrived at the home, the girl was "visibly distressed".

"You can't threaten to bash a 13-year-old child when you're on an AVO without crossing the threshold to a term of imprisonment," Mr Heilpern said.

"I can see no prospect of any alternative, given his history to date."

He sentenced the man to a nine month prison term with a six month non-parole period.

But the defendant, whose partner was in court and was visibly upset as the sentence was handed down, later appealed the severity of his punishment.

The court heard it could be three months before his appeal went before the District Court.

Mr McKay applied for bail on the man's behalf, and prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said protection of the victim was vital.

Mr Heilpern said the "elephant in the room" was "why on earth" the girl's mother was continuing her relationship with the man despite the incidents.

He granted the man bail pending the sentence appeal.

