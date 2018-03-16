Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Devastated owner
Crime

Man who allegedly strangled family dog may contest charge

Anton Rose
by
29th Jun 2018 3:02 PM | Updated: 30th Jun 2018 4:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of strangling a family pet to death in front of its elderly carer earlier this year is set to contest the animal cruelty charge he faces.

Rodney Leonard Farrand's solicitor Brad Skuse today sought an adjournment in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court so that he and his client could prepare for a "day-long hearing" on the next date.

While Farrand has yet to enter a plea to the charge, the move is a sign that the 71-year-old will either plead not guilty or enter a contested plea.

Farrand is alleged to have strangled the pet on the footpath after arriving home in Grand St, Pittsworth in January.

 

Police accuse him of holding the neighbour's dog on the ground with both hands around its throat before choking the animal to death in front of the elderly woman taking care of the dog.

The family who owned "Bear" previously told The Chronicle they were away on holiday when their beloved companion died, and planned to be at every one of Farrand's court dates until the matter was finalised.

The charges were first mentioned in the Pittsworth Magistrates Court before their transfer to Toowoomba.

Farrand was not required to appear during yesterday's brief mention of the matter.

Magistrate Kay Ryan adjourned the matter to be heard back in the same court on August 1 for hearing.

animal cruelty dog editors picks news pittsworth rspca toowoomba court toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bomb attack conviction might have been in error, court hears

    premium_icon Bomb attack conviction might have been in error, court hears

    Crime A LAWYER has claims a magistrate made a decision "outside of her jurisdiction".

    Naked cleaners put the fun back into housework

    premium_icon Naked cleaners put the fun back into housework

    Business Huge demand for this new cleaning service

    Animals dumped, left for dead across Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Animals dumped, left for dead across Northern Rivers

    News Animal rescuers have called on residents to stop dumping roosters

    Surf school pleads with council: Give us back our licence

    premium_icon Surf school pleads with council: Give us back our licence

    News The surf school had been operating in the shire for 20 years

    Local Partners